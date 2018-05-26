UNICEF launches data visualisation app for India’s education scenario

UNICEF launched a data visualisation app, which provides a user-friendly visual representation of complex analytics of the education scenario in the country.

The app is designed by the National Institute of Education Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), with technical inputs from UNICEF.

The app can be used as a visual tool by policy makers, senior government officials and researchers to address gaps and monitor programmes in the field of education.

The app makes use of the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), the National Assessment survey (NAS) and demographic data.

AP’s Singchung Bugun Community Reserve wins India Biodiversity Award 2018

Singchung Bugun Community Reserve, a 17-square-kilometre forest full of varied plant and animal life, has won the 2018 India Biodiversity Award in the “Conservation of wildlife species” category.

The Singchung Bugun Community Reserve is a joint effort between the tribal members of the Bugun community of Singchung Village and the Forest Department.

The reserve is home to the Bugun Liocichla, which is the only new bird species to have been discovered in India since 1947.

The Bugun Liocichla has no reported sighting anywhere else in the world.

It is classified as Critically Endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and there are estimated to be only about 20-24 pairs in the wild.

Tejaswini Sawant wins gold at Munich Grand Prix

Former World Champion Tejaswini Sawant bagged gold in the 50m rifle prone event at the Munich Grand Prix.

She shot 621.4, just beating compatriot Anjum Moudgil by 0.2 points. Third place (bronze) went to Olivia Hofmann of Austria who was behind Anjum by just 0.1 points.

Meanwhile, in the men’s rifle prone event, Chain Singh won silver, scoring 1 point behind the former Olympic and World champion Matthew Emmons of the USA.

Netherlands PM Inaugurates Indo-Dutch Ganga Forum in New Delhi

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, inaugurated the Indo-Dutch Ganga ForumThe area of focus was the Ganga Rejuvenation project, to which effect an MoU was in June last year.

He advocated following a waste-to-wealth approach to encourage sustainability of projects.

Meanwhile, Netherlands Minister of Water and Infrastructure, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, advocated a trash-to-cash approach. She expressed the Netherlands government’s keenness to work closely with National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Finance Commission forms expert panel to look into health sector

The 15th Finance Commission constituted a high level group consisting of eminent experts from across the country in the health sector.

The goal of the panel is to examine the strengths and weaknesses for enabling balanced expansion of the health sector .

The panel will also look into brining the best international practices for the health sector to India.

India is Global Host for World Environment Day 2018

India has been chosen as the host nation for World Environment Day 2018, which will be celebrated on June 5.

The main focus this year is plastic pollution and the theme is “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

The focus will be to reduce the production and excessive use of single-use plastic, which pollutes the oceans, damages marine life and threatens human health.

