The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) First year (11th class) 2018 or Plus One exam today, May 29th, at 5pm. Students will be able to access the Kerala 11th result at dhesekerala.gov.in. The result will also be made available on keralaresults.nic.in and on the iExaMs app.

The Kerala 11th exam was conducted by the Kerala board from March 7th to March 28th. Around 3 lakh students participated in the Kerala Plus One 2018 examination.

How to check the Kerala Plus One 10th result 2018

Visit the official Kerala DHSE website. Click on ‘Results 2018.’ Click on the link for the Kerala Plus One 2018 results. Enter Roll number and Date of Birth (DoB) and click on ‘Submit.’ The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The board has already declared the Kerala 12th or Plus Two result (on May 10th) and students secured a pass percentage of 83.75%. The Kerala SSCL or 10th result was declared on May 3rd and the pass percentage was 97.8%.