Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Senior Secondary Education (SSC) or 10th 2018 class result today at around 1:30 pm. The result was expected to be released at 4 pm but it was released earlier than expected. Students can check the results at cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available at results.nic.in.

The board registered a pass percentage of 86.7% with girls securing 88.67% and boys 85.32%. Thiruvananthapuram registered a pass percentage of 99.6% and topped among all the regions followed by Chennai with 97.37% and Ajmer with 91.86%.

The top rank was shared among four students who scored 499 out of 500 marks. The names of the top rankers are Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya, Kochi. A total number of 27,476 students scored above 95% and 131,493 students scored above 90%.

Here is how to check CBSE 10th class 2018 result

Log in to the official CBSE result website Click on CBSE 10th result link on the home page Enter the details and click on Submit The marks will be displayed which can be printed out

CBSE has collaborated with Microsoft to deliver CBSE results this year. Students need to download the SMS Organizer App from Google Playstore. More details on how to use the app to check for the result can be learnt here.

The examination was conducted from March 5th to April 14th. There were reports of CBSE 10th maths paper being leaked on social media but the board decided not to conduct a re-exam as the 10th examination is part of internal segment. Around 16.2 lakh students have given the CBSE 2018 10th exam.