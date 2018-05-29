The results of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th result will be coming out tomorrow, May 30th, at 1pm, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) as seemingly confirmed. As reported earlier, the board was trying to get the result out in last week of May.

The Maharashtra HSC result will be made available at the Maharashtra Board’s official result website, mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their Maharashtra 12th results on examresults.net and results.maharashtraeducation.com.

The Maharashtra HSC examination was conducted from March 1st to March 20th this year and around 14.85 lakh students took the 12th exam. Out of these students, 5.8 lakh appeared for the science exam, 4.79 lakh for the commerce exam, 3.66 lakh for the arts exam and the remaining appeared in the vocational stream.

Here is how to check Maharashtra 12th result

Once the Maharashtra 12th results are declared, log on to the official MSBSHSE results website. Click on the link for Maharashtra 2018 12th result. Enter all the required details and click on ‘Submit.’ The marks will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

There were reports of a paper leak on social media in 2017 and thus the board organised workshops across all schools to ensure that no mobile phones were carried into the examination centres. The number of flying squad members was also increased to carry out more surprise checks at the centres during the exam.