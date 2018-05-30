The 12th results of the Maharashtra HSC board exams will be declared today, May 30th, at 1pm, according to the official Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website. Students who took the Maharashtra HSC exams can check on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, at around 1pm for their HSC results.

As reported earlier, the Maharashtra board had made it known that it was trying to declare the 12th board results sometime in the last week of May. Apart from the Maharashtra board’s official website, the HSC results will also be made available on other websites including the following:

result.mkcl.org

hscresult.mkcl.org

examresults.net

results.maharashtraeducation.com

Besides checking their 12th results, Maharashtra board students can also pre-register for their HSC results on third-party websites such as school.gradeup.co. At such websites, after keying in name, email address and cell phone number, and choosing the board, class and roll number, students will receive notifications when the results are declared.

The Maharashtra HSC exam was held from March 1st to March 20th, 2018 and around 14.85 lakh students took the 12th board exam, with 5.8 lakh appearing for the science exam, 4.79 lakh for the commerce exam, 3.66 lakh for the arts exam and the remaining for the vocational exams.

How to check Maharashtra 12th HSC result