The CLAT result 2018 is all set to be declared tomorrow, May 31st, on the official CLAT website, clat.ac.in. However, an exact time for the release of the CLAT results has not been confirmed by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, Kerala (NUALS).

There were several glitches during the CLAT 2018 exam, and various CLAT aspirants had complained about the same, filing petitions in six different high courts across the country, as well as in the Supreme Court (SC). There was even a petition that the entire CLAT 2018 exam be re-scheduled. However, the SC has rejected the petition, clearing the decks for the declaration of the CLAT 2018 results on Thursday, May 32st, according to a report by News18.

However, the SC – a vacation bench comprising Justices L N Rao and M M Shantanagoudar – has asked the grievance redressal committee to submit its report on these irregularities and glitches on June 6.

The online application for CLAT 2018 was started on January 1, 2018, with the last date being March 31st. Admit cards or hall tickets for the CLAT 2018 exam were released on the official website of the NUALS, clat.ac.in, in April this year, for the exam which was held on May 13th.

Once the CLAT 2018 results are declared the first seat allocation list will be released on June 7th, for admission to the various universities and institutions that use the CLAT as an entrance test. The second allotment list will be published on June 16th, and the third (and final) list will be out on June 24th, 2018. Admission formalities must be completed by June 30th.

Around 54,000 candidates had appeared for the CLAT 2018 exam from all over the country for admission to 19 national law colleges in India.