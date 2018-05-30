PRAAPTI App and Web portal launched to bring transparency in electricity payments

The government has launched a web portal and an app called PRAAPTI, to make electricity payments to Generators more transparent.

PRAAPTI stands for Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators.

The app and web portal will have invoice and payment data for various long-term PPAs from Generators. It will give stakeholders month-wise and legacy data on outstanding amounts.

WHO adopts resolution on digital health initiated by India

The resolution on digital health brought out by India was adopted by the 71st World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The 71st World Health Assembly was held from May 21st to 26th in Geneva and was attended by delegations from all WHO member states.

The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.

This decision will make it easier for the WHO to adopt a global strategy on digital health, which will identify priority areas where focus is needed.

India, World Bank sign $21.7 million agreement to strengthen Rajasthan’s public financial management

India and World Bank have signed a $21.7 million loan deal for the Strengthening Public Financial Management in Rajasthan Project.

The project will help improve budget management, transparency, accountability and efficiency in public spending.

The project will also help strengthen Public Financial Management framework and use the existing IT infrastructure to get the most out of the latest technologies.

Gaj Yatra launched in Garo Hills of Meghalaya to raise awareness of Indian elephant

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change kick started Gaj Yatra, to protect elephants in the Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

The Gaj Yatra will travel through the Garo Hills landscape of the north-eastern state of Meghalaya, touching five identified elephant corridors.

The campaign is led by partners Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Over the next few months, the campaign will through 12 India states where elephant range.

Its main aim is to help secure the Right of Passage for elephants through 101 vital migratory corridors mapped across India.

RBI appoints Sudha Balakrishnan as its first Chief Financial Officer

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed NSDL executive Sudha Balakrishnan as its first ever Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Sudha Balakrishnan is a chartered accountant and was vice president with the NSDL.

She will be the 12th executive director of the RBI, and will serve a three-year term with the RBI.

Ruthenium (Ru) is fourth element to show magnetism at room temperature