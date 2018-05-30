The Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has released results of the 2018 UPSEE test or the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination. AKTU, previously known as UPTU (Uttar Pradesh Technical University), conducts the UPSEE exam in April-May. Students who took the UP entrance exam can visit the official UPSEE website, upsee.nic.in, to check their result.

The 2018 UPSEE was conducted by the AKTU on April 29th this year for admission to several courses including First Year BTech courses such as BArch, BDes, BPharm, BHMCT, BFAD and BFA. The UPSEE is also valid for admission in engineering institutions in Uttar Pradesh that come under the AKTU.

How to check your AKTU UPSEE 2018 result

Go to the official UPSEE website. Scroll down and look for the link to the UPSEE 2018 result. You will be redirected to another page. Alternatively, you can get there through the direct link, here. It is here that you will have to enter your roll number and date of birth Enter the Captcha details and click on submit. Your results will be displayed and can be printed out.

As the Indian Express reports, about 1.78 lakh candidates registered for the UP engineering entrance examination. UPSEE counselling for the 2018 admission batch is expected to start on June 25th, and will be held in three batches.