To help you keep tabs on all the important notifications, we’ve created an event calendar for June 2018. It has all the important dates you’ll need when giving UPSC, SSC, banking and other public sector exams. Know about the dates of expected notifications, the last dates to submit online applications, and the dates of the exams. We even have result dates wherever possible.

June 2018 exams & jobs event calendar

Examination Date of notification Last date to apply Exam date
SSC Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in Subordinate
Office//Hindi
Pradhyapak Exam. – 2018 (Paper-I)
 June 2nd June 26th August 26th
UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018  February 7th March 6th June 3rd
UPSC Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2018
through CS(P) Examination 2018 
 February 7th March 6th June 3rd
SSC Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Examination -2018
(Paper-I)
 March 3rd April 2nd
 June 4th to June 10th
UPSC N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2018 June 6th July 2nd September 9th
SBI Clerk (Junior Assistant) 2018 - Preliminary January 19th February 10th
(^Admit card on June 6th) 		June 23rd, 24th and 30th
SBI Clerk (Junior Assistant) 2018 - Main January 19th February 10th
(^Admit card on June 6th) 		August 5th
RSMSSB JA and Clerk April 16th June 8th NA
Bank of India Officer (Credit) NA May 5th June 10th
(tentative)
SSC Recruitment for Constables (GD) in CAPFs Exam-2017 ++
 NA NA June 13th to July 7th
SBI PO 2018 - Premilinary April 21st May 13th
(^Admit card on June 18th) 		July 1st, 7th and 8th
UPSC I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2018  March 21st April 16th June 29th
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2018 March 21st April 16th June 29th