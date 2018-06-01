The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) or KCET result 2018 is expected to be declared today, June 1st, at about 1pm by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). However, the KCET results will be made available online at official websites only at about 3pm, according to a report by the Times of India.

Students can check the official KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in, at about 3pm today for their KCET results. The Karnataka CET results should also be made available on cet.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The KCET exam was held this year from April 18th to 20th.

How to check Karnataka CET results 2018

Once the KCET results are released, students can log on to any one of the official sites, kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in, or karresults.nic.in. Search for and click on the link for the KCET 2018 results. Enter all the details requested and submit. Your Karnataka CET results should be displayed. Take a printout for reference.

The ToI report also states that the government has changed the rules slightly, to allow the additional chief secretary of the department of medical education and the principal secretary of the department of higher education to declared the KCET results 2018 in the absence of a minister. Initially, the KCET results would be declared by the minister for higher education.