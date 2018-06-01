The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is soon to release the 10th and 12th results of the Jharkhand board exam 2018, according to several media reports. The JAC 12th and 10th result 2018 will be made available on the official website of the JAC, jac.nic.in. Alternatively, students who took the JAC 10th and 12th exams can check for their 2018 results on jharresults.nic.in.

This year approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand board exams (10th and 12th class), which were held across 1,490 centres around the country. The Jharkhand Class 10 exams were conducted from March 8th to March 21st this year, and around 4.32 lakh candidates appeared for the exam; the JAC class 12 exams were held from March 8th to March 27th, with around 3.17 lakh students appearing.

How to check Jharkhand board result (JAC 10th and 12th results)

Log on to the Jharkhand board’s official website. Look for and click on the link to the 2018 Jharkhand board exam results for 10th or 12th class. Enter the necessary details and submit. Your results should be displayed on the screen. You can take a printout for reference.

As Firstpost is reporting, this year the board had taken additional measures to curb cheating during the Jharkhand board exams, even installing cameras to check on the students. Last years the JAC 10th and 12th results were declared on May 30th.