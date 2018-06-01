The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Civil Services 2018 Preliminary examination on June 3rd. The UPSC exam will be conducted in two sessions - the morning/forenoon session is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM while the afternoon session will start at 2:30 PM.

Admission to the examination venue will close 10 minutes before the scheduled time for the UPSC Civil Services Prelim exam 2018. Thus, candidates have to report at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time for both the morning and afternoon sessions. The Commission also instructed candidates to report only at the venue mentioned on their e-Admit card.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelim exam OMR and attendance sheets are to be filled in with only black ball-point pen. No other writing instruments are allowed during the UPSC Civil Services 2018 Prelim exam. In case students have any difficulties with the Civil Services exam paper questions, the Commission will allow candidates to submit their representation at this official link from June 4th up to June 10th.

Furthermore, the Commission has said that mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bags and valuable/costly items are banned from the UPSC examination venues. The students are advised not to bring any such items as the exam venues will not have facilities or make provisions to store them.

The Commission, in a notification last week, had said that more than 50% of admit cards for Civil Services Examination 2018 had not been downloaded yet. The Commission has urged candidates taking the UPSC Civil Services Prelim exam to download their e-Admit cards as soon as possible.

Previously, the Commission had stated that in case a candidate’s photograph on the admit card is blurred, they will have to carry two identical photographs, one for each session, with an identity card such as their Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport and Voter ID card.

How to download UPSC 2018 Civil Services e-Admit Card

Click on this direct link. Read the instructions carefully and take a printout if needed. Click on the ‘Yes’ button at the bottom. Select either option of ‘By Registration ID’ or ‘By Roll Number.’ Enter the required information and click on ‘Submit.’ Your admit card will be displayed. You will have to take a printout of the same and carry it with you to the examination centre during the UPSC Prelim exam.

The UPSC’s Civil Services exam is a nationwide exam for the recruitment to Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and Indian Police Services, (IPS). This year, the Commission issued a notification on February 7th, 2018 for approximately 782 vacant positions.