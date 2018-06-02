The 2018 Maharashtra CET results are expected to be declared today, June 2nd, according to a report by the Indian Express. The MHT CET result will be made available online by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra (DTE), and students will be able to check their Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 results on the official website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the Indian Express report, the MHT CET 2018 result will only be made available online by the DTE for students to check. The report says that the 2018 Maharashtra CET results will not be available via offline mode, nor will it be sent to candidates via post or any other means.

How to check Maharashtra CET result 2018

Log on to the DTE Maharashtra’s official website. Click on the link for the MHT CET results. Input the details requested, such as application number and date of birth, and click on submit. Your results will be displayed and you will be able to print them out.

The Maharashtra CET exam was held on May 10th this year. Every year, the exam pattern varies slightly, and up to now the MHT CET exam was based on the HSC Maharashtra board class 12 syllabus. However, this year the CET exam reportedly also included the class 11 syllabus.