The results of the West Bengal JEXPO 2018 and VOCLET 2018 exams have been released by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE). Candidates who appeared for the exams can check he official site, webscte.co.in, on which the merit list has also been rleased.

The results and merit lists of the West Bengal JEXPO 2018 and VOCLET 2018 exams have also been made available on alternative websites: exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, and results.shiksha.

Students can also check their West Bengal JEXPO and VOCLET 2018 results via SMS. For JEXPO 218 results, send a text message “JEXPO”<space><Enrolment No> to 56070; for VOCLET 2018 results, send an SMS to “VOCLET”<space><Enrolment No> to 56070.

Another way to get the JEXPO and VOCLET results on mobile phones is to visit the website, exametc.com, and register your mobile number and enrollment number. An SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number free of charge.

Android users have another option to get their WBSCTE JEXPO and VOCLET results. They can download the “WBSCTE Results 2018” app from the Google Play Store to view their results.

Approximately 1 lakh students reportedly appear for the WBSCTE exams each year.