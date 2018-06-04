Taj Mahal Declaration adopted to ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’

The Government of India has pledged to end disposable or single use plastic around the Taj Mahal.

It will make up to 500 metres around the monument a plastic-free zone, under the Taj Declaration on beating plastic pollution.

The “Taj Declaration” aims at making Agra, which is among world’s top ten most polluted cities, free of plastic.

Humsafar Jodhpur Bandra Express flagged off in Rajasthan

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off the Humsafar Jodhpur Bandra Express at Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The Humsafar Express trains are a completely 3-tier AC sleeper trains, which started operation in December 2016.

The new arrangements made in the trains include LED TVs, mobile charging points, CCTVs and Bio Toilets.

India successfully test-fires ‘Agni-5’ missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test-fired its nuclear capable Long Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The state-of-the-art surface-to-surface Agni 5 is indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Agni 5 has a strike range of 5,000 kilometres and can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

India ranks 113th on Childhood Index

India’s childhood index has improved from 117th in 2017 to 113th on the list of 175 countries indexed by global child rights group, Save the Children.

The group’s report praises India’s achievements in reducing the rate of child marriages.

However, nutrition, infant mortality and child labour remained issues of grave concern in India.

According to the report, another challenge in India is that of adolescent pregnancy.

Asia’s first 13 ‘Blue Flag’ beaches to be developed in India

13 Indian beaches will soon get ‘Blue Flag’ certification, which means they will be environment friendly, clean and equipped with amenities of international standards for tourists.

Beaches in Odisha, Maharashtra and other coastal states will be the first in Asia to get ‘Blue Flag’ certification.

The Indian beaches are being developed by the Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), an environment ministry’s body working for the management of coastal areas.

A beach has to be plastic-free and be equipped with a waste management system to qualify for the Blue Flag standards.

Income Tax Department launches new benami transactions informants reward scheme

The Income Tax Department has issued a new reward scheme called the “Benami Transactions Informants Reward Scheme, 2018”.

The scheme aims for people’s participation in the IT Department’s efforts to uncover black money and to reduce tax evasion.

The scheme encourages people to come forward with information about benami transactions and properties.

RBI kicks off Financial Literacy Week and gives theme of consumer protection