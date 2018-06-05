The West Bengal 10th result 2018 will likely be released tomorrow, multiple media reports suggest. However, no official date for the results of the WBBSE 10th class have been confirmed yet. When released, students will be able to check their 2018 West Bengal 10th results on the official West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) website, wbresults.nic.in.

According to a report by News18, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released a notification stating that the Madhyamik Result 2018 would be announced as early an 9am on June 6th.

The West Bengal board’s 10th class exam 2018 was conducted from March 12th to March 21st this year. Last year, in the WB Madhyamik exam, a pass percentage of 85.65% was recorded. The WB 10th and 12th exams are conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

How to check the WBBSE 10th results