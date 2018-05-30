Recently, especially in the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation about the West Bengal 10th result 2018. Initially, the WB 2018 10th class board result was expected in May, with the West Bengal council saying it was trying to release HSC (12th class) results before June 10th. But more recently, there was speculation about an exact date for the release of the WB 10th results, which was said to be May 29th.

Amid this speculation, a source close to the West Bengal Madhyamik Board has revealed to NDTV that the West Bengal 10th results would be released sometime in the first week of June. When released, the 10th results will be made available on the board’s official websites, wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. They will also be available on several third-party websites.

The West Bengal 10th exam was held from March 12th to March 21st this year; last year, a pass percentage of 85.65% was recorded. The WB 10th and 12th exams are conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

Here’s how to check the WBCHSE 10th and 12th results