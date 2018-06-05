The JKBOSE 12th results for the Jammu and Leh divisions have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students can check the result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018 exams online now on the official JKBOSE website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The JKBOSE bi-annual HSC result for Jammu and Leh can also be accessed online at third-party websites, which include sites like indiaresults.com. Students will have to check online to know their JKBOSE 12th results for 2018.

How to check JKBOSE 12th results (Jammu and Leh divisions)

Log on to the official JKBOSE website. Look for and click on the latest result notifications. You will be directed to a new page with all result links. Click on the relevant result link - either Jammu or Leh HSC result 2018. Alternatively, visit the direct links for Jammu and Leh JKBOSE 12th result 2018. You can search by roll number or name for your result.

The Jammu and Kashmir board, just recently, declared the JKBOSE 10th results for the Jammu division. The same were made available online for students to check.