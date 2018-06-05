Current Affairs June 5th 2018
India among top five countries in e-waste generation: Study
- India is among the top five countries in the generation of e-waste, according to an ASSOCHAM-NEC study.
- Other countries in the tops 5 of e-waste generation are China, USA, Japan and Germany.
- In India, Maharashtra generates the most e-waste (approximately 20% of that in the country), but it recycles only 47,810 tonnes per annum (TPA).
- The total amount of e-waste generated in India is about 2 million TPA, out of which only about 438,085 TPA is recycled.
India gets its cheapest LNG with first shipment from Gazprom Russia
- India has received its cheapest LNG under a long-term deal as Russia began shipping natural gas.
- The LNG comes at a delivered price of close to $7 per million British thermal unit.
- The Russian rate is $1.5 per mmBtu less than the price at which Qatar delivered liquefied natural gas (LNG).
- Russian supplies are also cheaper by $1-1.5 per mmBtu than the LNG sourced from Australia and the U.S.
Government launches ‘Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan’ to help farmers raise their income
- The Ministry of Agriculture and farmers’ welfare has launched the Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan to assist farmers on improving their farming techniques and raising their incomes.
- The Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan started on 1st June, 2018 and will run till 31st July, 2018.
- The programme will be undertaken in 25 Villages with more than 1000 population each in Aspirational Districts.
Government announces Rs.8000 crore bailout package for sugarcane farmers
- The Union Government has announced a package of more than Rs.8,000 crore to provide relief to sugarcane farmers to clear their dues.
- Sugarcane mills and farmers are facing financial uncertainty after record production of sugarcane crop (31.6 million tonnes) and a subsequent fall in sugar prices.
- The government will create a Rs.1,200 crore buffer stock of 30 lakh metric tonnes.
- The government will also ensure a minimum sale price of Rs.29/kg for sugar.
India’s Sanjana Ramesh wins the MVP award at Basketball Without Borders Asia
- India’s Sanjana Ramesh was awarded the ‘Most Valuable Player’ (MVP) on the fourth and final day of Basketball Without Borders Asia.
- Her compatriot Vaishnavi Yadav won the ‘Girls Grit Award’ at the event.
- Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018 featured 66 campers from 16 countries from the Asia-Pacific region.