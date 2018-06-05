India among top five countries in e-waste generation: Study

India is among the top five countries in the generation of e-waste, according to an ASSOCHAM-NEC study.

Other countries in the tops 5 of e-waste generation are China, USA, Japan and Germany.

In India, Maharashtra generates the most e-waste (approximately 20% of that in the country), but it recycles only 47,810 tonnes per annum (TPA).

The total amount of e-waste generated in India is about 2 million TPA, out of which only about 438,085 TPA is recycled.

India gets its cheapest LNG with first shipment from Gazprom Russia

India has received its cheapest LNG under a long-term deal as Russia began shipping natural gas.

The LNG comes at a delivered price of close to $7 per million British thermal unit.

The Russian rate is $1.5 per mmBtu less than the price at which Qatar delivered liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Russian supplies are also cheaper by $1-1.5 per mmBtu than the LNG sourced from Australia and the U.S.

Government launches ‘Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan’ to help farmers raise their income

The Ministry of Agriculture and farmers’ welfare has launched the Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan to assist farmers on improving their farming techniques and raising their incomes.

The Krishi Kalyan Abhiyaan started on 1st June, 2018 and will run till 31st July, 2018.

The programme will be undertaken in 25 Villages with more than 1000 population each in Aspirational Districts.

Government announces Rs.8000 crore bailout package for sugarcane farmers

The Union Government has announced a package of more than Rs.8,000 crore to provide relief to sugarcane farmers to clear their dues.

Sugarcane mills and farmers are facing financial uncertainty after record production of sugarcane crop (31.6 million tonnes) and a subsequent fall in sugar prices.

The government will create a Rs.1,200 crore buffer stock of 30 lakh metric tonnes.

The government will also ensure a minimum sale price of Rs.29/kg for sugar.

India’s Sanjana Ramesh wins the MVP award at Basketball Without Borders Asia