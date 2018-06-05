APTET hall tickets have been released and candidates who are appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) can now download their hall tickets by logging on to the official website of the Commissioner of School Education for the state, aptet.apcfss.in.

The APTET 2018 exam will be held from June 10th to June 19th, with Paper 1 held from June 10th to June 13th, and Paper 2A and 2B held from June 14th to June 19th. The exam will be held in morning and afternoon sessions, which run from 9.30am to 12noon and from 2.30pm to 5pm, respectively.

Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. The APTET Paper 1 will carry a total of 150 marks, with 30 marks each in the subjects Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2A and 2B will also be of 150 marks each.

How to download APTET hall ticket 2018

Log on to the official website of the APTET. Click on the link to download APTET hall ticket. A new window or browser tab will open. You can get your APTET hall ticket by entering your CandidateID/Reference ID, your mobile number or your Aadhaar number, along with your date of birth.

Alternatively go to this direct link to download APTET hall ticket for the 2018 exam starting on June 10th.