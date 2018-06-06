The 2018 SBI JA Clerk Prelim admit cards have been released can are now available for download from the official SBI careers website, sbi.co.in/careers. Applicants who are appearing for the SBI Junior Associates exam in the clerical cadre can now download their hall tickets or admits cards online.

The SBI JA (Customer Supports & Sales) exam for clerical cadre will be held on June 23rd, 24th and 30th. Those who clear the SBI Clerk Prelim exam will have to appear for the SBI JA Clerk Main exam 2018, which will be held on August 5th, 2018. Call letters or admit cards for the Main exam will be released on July 23rd.

How to download SBI JA Clerk Prelim admit cards 2018

Log on to the official SBI careers website. Look under the heading Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) for the link to Download Call Letter for Preliminary Examination. Alternatively, go to the direct link for the SBI Clerk Prelim exam 2018. On the right side panel, enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth as well as the Captcha details, and login. You will be able to download your SBI JA Prelim admit card.

The SBI Junior Associates Clerk Prelim exam was initially scheduled to be held in March or April 2018, with the Main exam set for May 12th. However, SBI revised the dates of the JA Clerk Prelim and Main exams in April this year.