The Rajasthan BSTC 2018 results have been declared by the Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara. The GGTU is the apex body for conducting the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination. Candidates who appeared for the GGTU BSTC exam 2018 can now check their results online at the GGTU’s official BSTC results website.

As earlier reported, the BSTC results were expected today, June 6th, with an exact time for the declaration of the results not known. The GGTU was expected to announce the Rajasthan BSTC results 2018 at 11m today, but there seems to have been some delay. However, now applicants can check online at either bstcggtu2018.com or bstc2018.com.

How to check GGTU Rajasthan BSTC 2018 result

Log on to the official GGTU BSTC result website. The site may be slightly slow. Click on the link for the BSTC-2018 results. You will be redirected to a new window or browser tab. Enter the required information to get your GGTU BSTC result 2018. Your BSTC result will be displayed and you can download and take a printout for reference.

As the Times of India is reporting, Japore resident Jairam has topped the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2018, scoring 515 marks. Second ranks has been secured by Puja Gaur. Counselling for admissions is scheduled to begin in the second week of June, according to the TOI report.

The BSTC is a written exam and was conducted on May 6, for selecting teaching candidates and filling 20,930 positions. Approximately 6 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC exam conducted by the GGTU.