IBPS, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, has released a notification for the recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The online exam is scheduled tentatively between August and October 2018.

The IBPS will be accepting online applications for the positions of officer and office assistant from tomorrow, June 8th, running up to July 2nd. Full dates for the IBPS Prelim and Main exam are given in the table below.

IBPS RRB recruitment exam structure

The IBPS Prelim exam (for office assistants and Scale 1 officers) will be an objective-type exam consisting of 80 marks and lasting 45 minutes. The IBPS Main exam 2018 will also be an objective-type exam, but it will be of 2 hours and 200 marks. It will also be for those applying for the post of office assistant and Scale 1 officer.

Those applying for the post of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer), Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre) and Officer Scale- III will have to appear for the Single level Examination, which is also an objective-type exam. For Officer Scale- III and Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer), it will be of 2 hours and 200 marks. For Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre), it will be of 2-and-a-half hours, and 240 marks.

There are negative marking for the Prelim, Main and Single level exams. For each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 mark will be deducted. There is no penalty for answers left blank.

IBPS recruitment eligibility criteria for Officer and Office Assistant

The eligibility criteria for the IBPS recruitment 2018 has also been specified. For the Office Assistant posts, a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or

its equivalent is needed. For the IBPS Officer Scale I posts, a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent is required. However, for the post of Office Scale II and Scale III, in addition to a bachelor’s degree, there are other criteria that have to be fulfilled. In some cases, graduates from specific disciplines only will be eligible to apply.

Important dates for IBPS RRB recruitment 2018

The exam timetable for the IBPS RRBrecruitment 2018 is as follows: