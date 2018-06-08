The WBCHSE 12th results 2018 have been declared by the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata. Students can check their West Bengal Class 12 results online at the official WBCHSE website, wbresult.nic.in.

An overall pass percentage of 83.75% has been achieved at the West Bengal 12th board exam, with around 8 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. 6.6 lakh candidates cleared the WBCHSE HS exam 2018. There is a slight decrease in pass percentage compared with last year, when the pass percentage was 84.20%.

Granthan Sengupta of Jalpaiguri Zilla School topped the 2018 West Bengal HS exam securing first rank with 99.2% marks. Ritwik Sahoo of Tamluk Hamilton High School secured second rank at the WBCHSE 12th class exams.

As reported earlier, the West Bengal 12th results were declared at a press conference by the WBCHSE at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. The state’s HS results will be put up soon on the council’s official website, wbchse.nic.in, or the dedicated results website, wbresults.nic.in.

In addition to the official websites, students can also check their West Bengal HS 12th results on third-party websites such as exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.co, westbengal.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

Students will also be able to check their WB 12th results on their mobile phones through SMS. To do so, West Bengal 12th students have to send an SMS with WB12<space><roll number> to either 5676750 or 58888.