The West Bengal 12th results have received official confirmation on a release date. The West Bengal HS results 2018 will be declared on June 8th at 10am at a press conference held by the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The 2018 WB 12th results are expected to be made available online for students to check shortly thereafter, on wbresults.nic.in.

The WBCHSE will hold their press conference to declare the WB HS results 2018 at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. The West Bengal HS mark sheets will be distributed to the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions from 10.30am onwards.

In addition to the official WBCHSE, students will be able check their West Bengal 12th results on several third-party websites, given by the WBCHSE. These include exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.co, westbengal.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

Students will also be able to check their WB 12th results via SMS. To do so, Westn Bengal 12th students have to send an SMS with WB12<space><roll number> to either 5676750, or to 58888.

The West Bengal 12th results were expected before June 10th, and they seem to be on schedule. The West Bengal 10th result, however, was expected to be declared in the last week of May. But it seems to have been delayed. The WB 10th result seems to have been pushed into the first week of June, before being declared on June 6th.