TS Intermediate results 2018 declared, check Telangana 1st, 2nd year Intermediate results online now
The TSBIE has declared Telangana Intermediate Advance Supplementary results of 1st & 2nd year exams May/June 2018. Check TS Inter results on results.cgg.gov.in.
The 1st and 2nd year Telangana Intermediate results have been declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Those who appeared for the TS exams can now check their Advance Supplementary general and vocations results for May/June 2018 online at the board’s official result website, results.cgg.gov.in.
Alternatively, students can also check their TS Intermediate results 2018 (general and vocational) the TSBIE website, bie.telangana.gov.in, as well as on third-party websites such as manabadi.com.
Direct links to the results of the Telangana 1st and 2nd year Advance Supplementary General and Vocational exams can he found here:
- TS 1st year Advance Supplementary General results
- TS 1st year Advance Supplementary Vocational results
- TS 2nd year Advance Supplementary General results
- TS 2nd year Advance Supplementary Vocational results
How to check Telangana Intermediate results 218
- Log on to the official results website of the TSBIE.
- Click on the link for the appropriate exam result.
- Enter hall ticket number and Captcha text, and click on Get Result.
- The TS Intermediate results will be displayed.