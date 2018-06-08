The 1st and 2nd year Telangana Intermediate results have been declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Those who appeared for the TS exams can now check their Advance Supplementary general and vocations results for May/June 2018 online at the board’s official result website, results.cgg.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their TS Intermediate results 2018 (general and vocational) the TSBIE website, bie.telangana.gov.in, as well as on third-party websites such as manabadi.com.

Direct links to the results of the Telangana 1st and 2nd year Advance Supplementary General and Vocational exams can he found here:

TS 1st year Advance Supplementary General results

TS 1st year Advance Supplementary Vocational results

TS 2nd year Advance Supplementary General results

TS 2nd year Advance Supplementary Vocational results

How to check Telangana Intermediate results 218