The Tripura 12th results for Arts and Commerce have been declared by the Tripura Board of secondary Education (TBSE). Students who appeared for the TBSE 12th Arts and Commerce exams can check their results online at tbse.in.

The Tripura education board announced the Arts and Commerce 12th results today, June 8th, at about 9.30am. To check their results, students can also log in to the official Tripura results website, tripuraresults.nic.in.

In addition to the official websites for checking Tripura 12th results, Commerce and Arts students can also visit any of the follow third-party websites, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, and knowyourresults.com, to check their TBSE 12th results.

The Tripura 12th HS board exam was conducted between March 8th and April 13th this year, and about 25,500 students appeared for the exam.

How to check Tripura TBSE 12th results (Arts and Commerce)