Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, declared the result of 2018 class 12th Arts and Commerce stream result today, June 9th, at 10:30 am. Students can check the result at the official website of CHSE, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Commerce stream students scored a pass percentage of 74.91% and the Arts stream students managed to get 68.79%. The results were declared by Education Minister, Badri Narayan Patra at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

Here is how to check the results of CHSE plus 2 results

Log in to the official CHSE website. Click on the result link for 12th Commerce or Arts which is relevant. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will appear on the screen and can be printed out.

The Odisha 12th Science stream result was declared in the month of May and had registered a pass percentage of 76.98%. The examination for all the above subjects were conducted from March 6th to March 29th.

This year the Council had taken strict measure to curb any cases of cheating or malpractice. The measures included extra personnel in vigilance and flying squad. In spite of these measures, there were reports of paper leak in the social media and Whatsapp which the Council dismissed as rumours.