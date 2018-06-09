Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry has declared the results of 2018 MBBS entrance exam today, June 9th. The results were expected to be released on June 20th, but the official JIPMER MBBS results went live at around 12noon. Candidates can check the official JIPMER website, jipmer.edu.in, for their 2018 JIPMER MBBS results.

Ankadala Anirudh Babu topped the JIPMER 2018 entrance exam with a 99.998 percentile score. He has also secured eighth rank in this year’s NEET exam. The second, third and fourth spot have been secured by Akhil Tambi, Prerak Tripathi and Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan, respectively. The NEET exam topper Keerthana K secured the fifth position in the JIPMER 2018 MBBS entrance exam and the top position among female candidates.

The counselling for the JIPMER 2018 will begin on June 26th. There are 200 seats for the undergraduate course, 150 of which are for JIPMER Puducherry and 50 for Karaikal. Individual rank letters will be available on the website from June 12th, which can be downloaded by the candidates who have qualified.

Here is how to check the JIPMER 2018 MBBS results

Log in to the official JIPMER website. Click on the link of the 2018 JIPMER result and enter the details requested. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

This year around 1.6 lakh candidates had appeared for the JIPMER MBBS 2018 entrance examination, which was held in 290 centres across the country.