Arvind Saxena appointed as acting Chairman of UPSC

The Government has appointed Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) member Arvind Saxena as the acting Chairman of the commission.

Saxena will take over from Vinay Mittal on June 20th. Mittal will complete his term at the UPSC on June 19th.

Saxena will be acting chairman of the UPSC from June 20th until further orders or the completion of his tenure on August 7th, 2020.

S Ramesh appointed Chairman of CBIC

The government has appointed S Ramesh as the new chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Ramesh will take over from current chairman Vanaja N. Sarna who retires this month (June 2018).

India, China sign 2 agreements on Brahmaputra water data sharing & non-basmati rice export

India and China signed two bilateral agreements following the meeting between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit.

The agreements include continuing to share Brahmaputra water data during flood season and exporting non-Basmati rice to China.

The two countries have set a trade target of 100 billion dollars by 2020.

Met dept to use flash flood guidance system for first time to forecast floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will use a flash flood guidance system for the first time in the country to forecast floods.

At present, the Central Water Commission issues flood warnings.

The IMD will launch its new flood warning system from next month.

Anupam Kher to receive Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2018

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be given the prestigious Outstanding Achievement honour at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Bangkok.

Kher will be honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema.

He will be presented with the award on June 24 at the 19th edition of IIFA.

CSIR lab to contribute to India’s first indigenous Lithium-Ion Battery project

India will develop an indigenous lithium-ion battery, with technology for the project coming from the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu under the CSIR and RAASI Solar Power Pvt Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Agreement for transfer of technology for the project.

Currently, Indian manufacturers source lithium-ion batteries from China, Japan and South Korea, among other suppliers.

India is one of the largest importers of lithium-ion batteries.

SCO summit adopts declaration calling for 3-year plan to combat terrorism