The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing a notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 tomorrow, June 12th, on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET notification will contain important information on exam details, syllabus, eligibility criteria, and examination fee.

As reported earlier, candidates who intend to apply for the CTET 2018 exam will have to be prepared, since applications for the CBSE CTET exam begin from June 22nd. The last date to apply is July 19th.

The board has scheduled September 16, 2018 as the date for the CTET 2018 examination and candidates will have to pay the registration fee before 3:30 pm on July 21st. The registration fee for candidates applying for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is Rs.1,000 (Rs. 500 for reserved category). The CTET registration fee is Rs.600 (Rs.300 for reserved category) for candidates applying for only one paper.

The Paper 1 examination is for candidates applying for the post of teacher of classes 1 to 5; Paper 2 is for those applying for the post of teacher of classes 6 to 8.

Important dates for CBSE CTET 2018 exam