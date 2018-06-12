India defeat Kenya to lift Intercontinental Cup football title

India beat Kenya 2-0 to lift the Intercontinental Cup.

Both goals came from skipper Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri put India in the lead in the 8th minute, and scored a second in the 29th minute.

With the goals, Sunil Chhetri has become the joint second highest international goal scorer among active players.

Chhetri is tied on second spot with Argentine Lionel Messi, both having scored 64 goals for country.

Kerala lifts High Alert on Nipah virus, schools to reopen

The Kerala government has lifted the high alert that was sounded in northern Kozhikode and Malappuram districts over the outbreak of Nipah virus (NiV).

State Health Minister KK Shylaja said that the virus has been brought under control and its spread checked.

Educational institutions, schools and professional colleges have been given the go-ahead to reopen as usual on June 12th.

The deadly Nipah virus is a natural virus in fruit bats, and has jumped to humans, claiming 17 human lives so far.

Government launches Rail Madad app to expedite, streamline passenger grievance redressal

The Minister of Railways & Coal, Piyush Goyal, has launched a new app, Rail Madad, to expedite and streamline passenger grievance redressal.

The app is tied to the system dubbed RPGRAMS (Railway Passenger Grievance Redressal and Management System), which will allow passengers to get real-time feedback on the status of their complaints.

The system monitors passengers’ grievances, and checks up on the performance of its field units and trains.

It also identifies weak areas for corrective measures to be taken.

44th G7 summit held in Canada

The 44th G7 summit was held on June 8th and 9th, 2018, in Quebec, Canada.

This marks the sixth time since 1981 that Canada has hosted the proceedings, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the helm of the summit.

The next (45th) G7 summit will be held in 2019 in France.

Govt launches 5,000 Wi-Fi Choupals in villages and delivery of rail tickets through Common Service Centres

The government has launched 5,000 Wi-Fi Choupals in villages and delivery of rail tickets through Common Service Centres (CSCs).

This is aimed at greatly boosting rural Internet connectivity through BharatNet.

The Wi-Fi Choupals will allow people in rural areas to have access to the Internet for their digital needs.

Government to launch Rs.500 crore credit enhancement fund in July