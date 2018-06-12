Current Affairs June 12th 2018
India defeat Kenya to lift Intercontinental Cup football title
- India beat Kenya 2-0 to lift the Intercontinental Cup.
- Both goals came from skipper Sunil Chhetri.
- Chhetri put India in the lead in the 8th minute, and scored a second in the 29th minute.
- With the goals, Sunil Chhetri has become the joint second highest international goal scorer among active players.
- Chhetri is tied on second spot with Argentine Lionel Messi, both having scored 64 goals for country.
Kerala lifts High Alert on Nipah virus, schools to reopen
- The Kerala government has lifted the high alert that was sounded in northern Kozhikode and Malappuram districts over the outbreak of Nipah virus (NiV).
- State Health Minister KK Shylaja said that the virus has been brought under control and its spread checked.
- Educational institutions, schools and professional colleges have been given the go-ahead to reopen as usual on June 12th.
- The deadly Nipah virus is a natural virus in fruit bats, and has jumped to humans, claiming 17 human lives so far.
Government launches Rail Madad app to expedite, streamline passenger grievance redressal
- The Minister of Railways & Coal, Piyush Goyal, has launched a new app, Rail Madad, to expedite and streamline passenger grievance redressal.
- The app is tied to the system dubbed RPGRAMS (Railway Passenger Grievance Redressal and Management System), which will allow passengers to get real-time feedback on the status of their complaints.
- The system monitors passengers’ grievances, and checks up on the performance of its field units and trains.
- It also identifies weak areas for corrective measures to be taken.
44th G7 summit held in Canada
- The 44th G7 summit was held on June 8th and 9th, 2018, in Quebec, Canada.
- This marks the sixth time since 1981 that Canada has hosted the proceedings, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the helm of the summit.
- The next (45th) G7 summit will be held in 2019 in France.
Govt launches 5,000 Wi-Fi Choupals in villages and delivery of rail tickets through Common Service Centres
- The government has launched 5,000 Wi-Fi Choupals in villages and delivery of rail tickets through Common Service Centres (CSCs).
- This is aimed at greatly boosting rural Internet connectivity through BharatNet.
- The Wi-Fi Choupals will allow people in rural areas to have access to the Internet for their digital needs.
Government to launch Rs.500 crore credit enhancement fund in July
- The government is likely to launch a Rs 500-crore credit enhancement fund next month to facilitate infrastructure investments by insurance and pension funds.
- The fund was first announced in the financial budget for fiscal year 2016-17.
- The fund is aimed at providing credit enhancement for infrastructure projects, which will help in upgrading credit ratings of bonds issued by infrastructure companies.