The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 10th board 2018 results have been declared today, June 12th, at around 4:30 pm. Jharkhand SSC or 10th class students can check their JAC board results at the JAC’s official website, jac.nic.in. The results can also be accessed on other websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

JAC 10th class students managed a pass percentage of 59.48%, with 2,54,830 students clearing the 2018 examination, according to the Indian Express. The result is better than it was in 2017 when students had managed to register a pass percentage of 57.91%. Hazaribagh district registered the highest pass percentage, with 74.75% students clearing the exam; this was followed by Ranchi with a 72.93% pass percentage.

How to check Jharkhand 10th results 2018

Log on to the official Jharkhand Academic Council website. Click on the link for the JAC 10th class results 2018. Enter the required details and click on Submit. The Jharkhand SSC results will be displayed and can be printed out.

Unofficial release dates for the JAC 10th results had been making the rounds since June 6th; however, the Jharkhand 10th results were not declared on the result dates speculated previously. But earlier today, there was confirmation on the Jharkhand 10th results and it was reported that the JAC 10th results would be declared today.

Around 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand 10th class exams, which was conducted from March 8th to March 21st in around 1,500 centres.

In 2017, the JAC 10th class results were declared on May 30th and the pass percentage recorded was the lowest since the Council started conducting the exam in 2005. The 2017 JAC 10th result also witnessed a goof-up wherein the board overlooked the language provision and had wrongly failed 35,000 students. However, this was rectified later.