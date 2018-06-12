The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 10th board results 2018 are expected to be declared today, June 12th, at about 4 pm, according to Indian Express. Earlier we had reported that the Jharkhand SSC results were expected this week, but an exact date had not been officially confirmed by the JAC.

A result date for the JAC 10th board exams has been rumoured since June 6th. The latest report, however, pegs a specific date for the declaration of the Jharkhand SSC results. Jharkhand 10th class students can check for their results on the official JAC website, jac.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the 10th results will also be made available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

Around 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand 10th class exam in 2018, which was conducted by the Council from March 8th to March 21st in around 1,500 centres across the state.

How to check 2018 Jharkhand 10th results

When the JAC 10th results are declared, log on to the official Jharkhand Academic Council website. Click on the link for the Jharkhand 10th class results 2018. Enter the required details and click on Submit. The Jharkhand SSC results will be displayed and can be printed out.

In 2017, the JAC 10th class results were declared on May 30th and in that exam, students recorded a pass percentage of 57.91%.

The JAC recently released results for its 12th Science and Commerce exams 2018, with 48.34% passing the Science exam and 67.49% clearing the Commerce exam.