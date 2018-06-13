The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar declared the final results of the Bihar constable recruitment 2017. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar constable exams can check their results on the official website of the Bihar CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar constable recruitment drive was conducted to fill 9,900 constable vacancies in the Bihar police, and the board has recommended 9,839 candidates in the final list of positions. The notification for the recruitment was released in July 29, 2017.

According to the Times of India, the exam for male constables was held on October 15th and 22nd, 2017, and that for female constables was conducted December 17th, 2017. The examination for the post of SI was held on March 11th, 2018.

How to check final results of CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2017

Go to the direct link to check the Bihar constable results. Enter your roll number in the box given and click on ‘Submit’. Your Bihar constable results 2017 will appear on the screen and can be printed out.

Candidates can also check other information regarding the result by clicking on this link. The document gives the breakdown of selected candidates based on category. The document also informs candidates about their allocated district, which can be searched based on roll number.