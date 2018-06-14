The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced that registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Advanced) 2018 by the will begin tomorrow, June 15th, and will include counselling and seat allocation for candidates who have cleared the JEE (Advanced) exam 2018. JEE (Advanced) 2018 results were declared on June 10th.

The JoSSA is responsible for handling the JEE (Advanced) counselling process, which will take place in seven rounds. Candidates who have cleared the JEE (Advanced) 2018 exam can participate in the counselling and seat allocation process.

JoSSA counselling process for JEE (Advanced) 2018 candidates

Candidates will have to register online at josaa.nic.in to take part in the JoSSA counseling process. After registration, candidates will have to log in using their JEE (Main) 2018 roll number and password and give their choices and preference for seat allocation, and lock their choices. Once candidates get a seat allocated, they will have to download the “Provisional Seat Allotment letter” and e-challan. The e-challan is needed for payment of the seat acceptance fee. Candidates will have to then pay Rs.45,000 (Rs.20,000 for reserved categories) as the seat acceptance fee. The fee can be paid through SBI Net Banking. Candidates must take a printout of the fee payment for further use. After paying the seat acceptance fee, students need to report to the allotted centre for document verification. The seat will be confirmed only after document verification is done. Once the seat is confirmed, students must report before the due date to the allotted institution to complete their admission formalities.

Important dates for JoSSA JEE (Advanced) seat allocation

Round Date Activity For All Candidates June 15 Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs starts June 25 Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs ends June 26 Reconciliation of data, seat allocation, verification and validation Round 1 June 27 Seat allocation June 28 to July 02 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 2 July 03 Display of seats filled / availability status July 04 to July 05 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 3 July 06 Display of seats filled / availability status July 07 to July 08 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 4 July 09 Display of seats filled / availability status July 10 to July 11 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 5 July 1 Display of seats filled / availability status July 13 to July 14 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 6 July 15 Display of seats filled / availability status July 16 to July 17 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 7 July 18 Display of seats filled / availability status July 19 to July 23 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat

It should be noted that the JoSAA 2018 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs and Other-GFTIs within the purview of JoSAA 2018.

With respect to the JEE (Advanced) 2018 exam, Pranav Goyal from Punchkula secured first rank, scoring 337 marks out of 360. A total of 18,138 out of 155,158 students who appeared for the JEE (Advanced) 2018 exam qualified, of which 16,062 are boys and 2,076 are girls. A total of 4,709 SC candidates, 1,495 ST candidates, and 3,140 OBC candidates cleared the JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination.