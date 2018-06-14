The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be releasing the All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) e-admit cards today, June 14th. The admit cards will be made available for download from the official websites of the ICAR at icar.org.in and aieea.net. The entrance exam for postgraduate and Ph.D students is schedule for June 22nd and that for undergraduate students is schedule for June 23rd.

After candidates download their ICAR AIEEA admit cards, they will have to self-attest the photographs and put their signature and thumb impression on the admit card. Without this, students won’t be allowed to appear for the ICAR AIEEA 2018 examination.

Online registrations for the AIEEA exam 2018 were thrown open on May 18th and the last day to apply was June 3rd, 2018. The AIEEA exam is an online computer-based test of 2.5 hours’ duration for UG/PG candidates and 3 hours’ for PhD candidates, the timings of which will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates will be supplied with a pen at the examination centre and thus are not required to bring their own.

How to download the e-Admit card for AIEEA 2018 exam

Once the ICAR AIEEA admit cards are released, click on this direct link to access the page for downloading ICAR AIEEA e-admit cards. Fill in the required details and click on Submit. The admit card will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research, extension and education in agriculture governed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.