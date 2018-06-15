Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL), Patna, has issued admit cards for recruitment exam for the positions of Junior Accounts Clerk, Assistant, and Accounts Officer. There are 470 vacancies for these three positions. The exams for which the admit cards has been issued is scheduled to be held from June 26th to June 29th, 2018.

Candidates who have applied for the positions are advised to download the admit card from the official website of BSPHCL, bsphcl.bih.nic.in.

Here is how to download the BSPHCL 2018 exam admit cards

Click on the below links to access direct link for admit cards for different positions:

Positions Admit Card Links Assistants https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/BSPHCLASSTYGHA Junior Account Clerk https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/BSPHCLJACUYGFA Account Officer https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/BSPHCLAOJKBT4DA Direct links to access Admit cards

Enter Application Number and Date of Birth in the required field and click on ‘Login’.

The admit card will be displayed and should be printed out.

The exam will be computer-based online exam. BSPHCL has released a mock exam on its website which candidates can practice on to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. The candidates can get click on the direct link to access the mock exam.