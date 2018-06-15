Periyar University, Salem, is expected to declare the result of undergraduate and postgraduate examination today, June 15th. The University also declared the result of Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) today. The results can be accessed at the official website of the university, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Once the PG and UG results are published, the university will open up the registration process for revaluation and retotalling process. Students who want to apply for revaluation can do it in the website mentioned above. Generally, the registration for revaluation and retotalling is open for 10 days after the declaration of the result.

Here is how to check Periyar University PG and UG 2018 result:

Click on the direct link for the UG/PG results page. For PRIDE results, click on this link. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth. The result will displayed and can be printed out for reference.

The result page of Periyar University UG/PG currently is in ‘Closed’ mode but students are advised to keep checking the result page.

Periyar University had conducted the PG and UG examinations in the month of April 2018, whereas the PRIDE exams were conducted in the month of February 2018.