Delhi University has started releasing admit cards for 2018 admission entrance examinations on Friday, June 15th. DU conducts admissions for some courses via entrance exams and admit cards for these examinations are being released in batches. The university released admit cards for examinations scheduled for June 17th and June 18th.

Candidates who have registered to participate in DU entrance exam 2018 can download the admit cards from the official DU website, du.ac.in.

The entrance examination for various courses will be held from June 17th to June 26th. For detailed schedule of examination for UG courses, click on this link. For PG, MPhil, and PhD course entrance exam schedule, click on this link.

Candidates are requested to download the admit card from the website and carry a valid identity card like PAN card, Aadhar card, driving license, etcetera during the examination for verification purpose.

Here is how to download the DU entrance exam 2018 admit card:

Click on the link to access the page to download the admit card. Enter the Form Number and Mobile Number and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card can be downloaded from the page and printed out.

The entrance exam for undergraduate programmes are conducted online for Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis, Bachelor in Elementary Education, Bachelor in Music, courses offered by the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), and the five-year integrated programme of Delhi School of Journalism.

For postgraduate courses, entrance exam is held for 50% of the seats and remaining 50% is reserved for DU students. DU will also conduct entrance exams for PhD and MPhil programmes.