Smriti Mandhana set to become first Indian to play in England’s Kia Super League

Indian women’s cricket team opener, Smriti Mandhana, will become the first player from India to appear in England’s Kia Super T20 League.

Smriti was signed by Western Storm ahead of the upcoming edition of the league that features six teams.

Smriti is 21 years old and has scored over 826 runs in the 40 T20 Internationals she has played so far.

Her highest score was 76 runs in a T20I match.

She has also played for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Fitch revises forecast for India growth to 7.4% for FY’19

Fitch Ratings raised India’s growth forecast for 2018-19 to 7.4% from 7.3%, but cited higher financing costs and rising oil prices as risks to growth.

For 2019-20, it is estimated that India will grow at an even higher 7.5%.

According to Fitch, the Indian rupee has been one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year.

In contrast, last month US-based Moody’s cut India’s growth forecast for 2018-19 to 7.3% from 7.5% citing rising oil prices.

NLCIL inaugurates three 100-MW solar power projects

Union Minister for Finance, Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated NLCIL’s three 100-MW solar power projects at Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli districts.

The union minister dedicated these solar power projects to the nation.

NLCIL stands for N eyveli L ignite C orporation I ndia L imited.

eyveli ignite orporation ndia imited. The Solar Power projects, with an installed capacity of 100-MW each, were erected at a cost of Rs.1,300 Crores, which includes Operation & Maintenance costs for 15 years.

The power generated from these units will be given to the Tamilnadu Power Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO) at a cost of Rs.4.41 per unit.

20 States sign MoU for implementing Ayushman Bharat – National Health Protection Mission

20 Indian states have signed an MoU for the Ayushman Bharat – National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM).

This initiative is expected to change the landscape of healthcare in the country.

The AB-NHPM will protect around 50 crore people.

It will give cashless and paperless access to services of up to Rs.5 lakh per year, and will be available in both public and private hospitals across India.

Five more states are expected to join the MoU by the end of the month, taking the total to 25 states.

DRDO converts indigenous Pinaka rocket system into guided missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has converted indigenous Pinaka rocket system into a precision-guided missile.

The new upgraded system will able to hit its targets with enhanced range and accuracy.

The DRDO has completed initial trials on the upgraded missile and is now conducting developmental trials.

The Pinaka rocket is known for its quick-fire capabilities - 12 rockets in 44 seconds.

The first version of the Pinaka was a Mark-I rocket with a range of 40km. The Pinaka Mark-II has an expanded range of about 80km.

Indian Government launches Swajal scheme in 115 Aspirational Districts

The Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation launched the Swajal scheme in 115 Aspirational districts across the country to provide clean drinking water to rural areas.

The project will involve Rs.700 crores pumped in through flexi-funds.

The Swajal scheme, along with the government’s National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), will aim to provide villages with piped water supply powered by solar energy.

Under the schemes, hundreds of rural technicians will be trained for operation and maintenance of Swajal units.

The government is trying to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ‘safe drinking water for all’ in India by 2030.

NITI Aayog releases Composite Water Management Index, Gujarat tops

Gujarat has topped the Niti Aayog’s composite water management index (CWMI), while tribal state Jharkhand was adjudged the lowest.

On the index, Gujarat is followed by Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Niti Aayog’s composite water management index (CWMI) aims to assess and improve the performance in efficient management of water resources.

The index attempts to serve as a base for which States and UTs can work towards efficient and optimal utilization and recycling of water.

The index can be utilised to formulate and implement suitable strategies for better management of water resources.

Japan adopts economic plan to allow more foreign workers

Japan’s Cabinet has adopted an economic plan that would allow more foreign workers.

This comes as the country seeks to make up for its rapidly ageing population and declining workforce.

Japan is to relax visa requirements in sectors facing severe labour shortages such as nursing care, agriculture, construction and transport.

It will also start accepting highly skilled professionals.

However, workers would only be allowed to stay in the country for up to five years as visitors, not as immigrants.

Also, their family members would not be allowed to accompany them.

The number of foreign workers in Japan has nearly doubled over the past five years to 1.28 million last year.

US to slap 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods

The US will impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion in Chinese goods.

The decision is apparently due to China’s alleged infringements of intellectual property (IP) and other unfair trade practices.

The move could apply to about 1,100 exports and will target the Chinese aerospace, robotics, manufacturing and auto industries.

In a retaliatory move, China announced tariffs on $34 billion worth of US goods, including agriculture products.

