Air Force chief admits IAF shot down its own helicopter in Budgam
IAF Chief Rakesh Bhadauria said that the Mi-17 chopper, which crashed in Budgam in J&K on February 27th, was the force’s own mistake.
The incident had killed six military personnel and a civilian and had taken place a day after the Balakot strikes in Pakistan.
The inquiry also found that the ‘Identification of Friend or Foe’ system on-board the helicopter was switched off, and there was a “vital gap” in coordination between the ground crew and the chopper.
Bombay HC clears tree-cutting for Metro project
The court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the BMC’s decision to allow the cutting of 2,646 trees in Mumbai’s Aarey forest for a metro car shed.
The judge said that one of the pleas to designate the forest as ecologically sensitive zone was dismissed on the principle of commonality and said either the Supreme Court or the National Green Tribunal can provide the remedy sought by the NGO.
There have been several protests in the city against the decision to build the metro shed in the forest.
The Corporation claims that it would compensate by planting thrice as many saplings elsewhere, protestors demanded that the car shed be shifted to an alternative site.
SC asks petitioners to find a better place for Ravidas temple
The court asked the petitioners to find an amicable solution on a better location for the shrine as rules have to be followed.
The Delhi Development Authority had demolished the 15th-century temple on August 10 based on the orders of the top court after a petition against encroachment by temple authorities.
The court also said that it respects the sentiments of everybody on the earth and directed the petitioners to discuss the matter with the Attorney General KK Venugopal.
The demolition of the Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad locality had turned violent as several Dalit groups marched towards the shrine, and allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and attacked policemen who had used force to contain the crowd.