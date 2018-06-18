Banaras Hindu University (BHU) declared the results of its undergraduate entrance examination (UET) 2018 on Sunday, June 17th. Students who appeared for the BHU UET exam can check their results at the BHU’s official website, bhuonline.in.

The university has informed that the postgraduate entrance exam (PET) results 2018 will be declared in batches from June 17th, but the BHU PET results are not available yet on the university’s official website.

The BHU UET-2018 and PET-2018 exams were attended by over 1 lakh students. The university conducted the entrance exam for undergraduate courses from April 15th to May 27th and that for postgraduate courses from May 13th to May 27th this year.

How to check BHU UET-2018 results

Click on this direct link for the BHU UG (UET-2018) results page. Enter Roll number and click on ‘Search’. The BHU UET results will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

The Banaras University will begin the counseling process for various UG and PG courses from July 4th, the details of which are to be released on the university website. Call letters for the same will also be issued on the website. The university advises students to keep checking the official website since it does not send any emails directly to students about updates.