State of Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release admit cards for its 2018 Bank Probationary Officer (PO) exam today, June 18th. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,118 bank PO vacancies, the notification of which was released on April 21st this year. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the SBI Career website, sbi.co.in/careers.

The bank is scheduled to conduct the 2018 bank PO exam on July 1st, 7th, and 8th, and the results of the SBI PO examination 2018 are expected to be released on July 15th.

SBI’s Preliminary Exam is the first phase of the bank’s recruitment drive for PO officers, which consists of an objective-type exam that will test for English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. The SBI PO Prelim exam is a 1-hour paper of 100 marks.

Here’s how to download SBI PO admit card

Click on this link to access the SBI Careers page. Look for and click on the link to download admit cards under ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India’ advertisement. A new page will open where candidates can feed in their credentials. The admit card can be accessed on the page and printed out.

The SBI Preliminary exam will be followed by the Main exam, which is schedule to be held on August 4th. Candidates who clear this stage will have to take part in the interview and group exercise round, which is the final round scheduled to be held in the month of September and October 2018.