The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Mains admit card for the Probationary Officer posts under Advt. No: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on May 5, 2025, and Phase III (Psychometric Test) is likely to be held in May/ June 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies.

Steps to download SBI PO Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the SBI PO Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO Mains admit card 2025.