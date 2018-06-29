Make sure you are prepared for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. We bring you a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the bank exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical Reasoning

1. If in a certain language CHARCOAL is coded as 45164913 & MORALE is coded as 296137, how is COACH coded in that language?

(A) 38137 (B) 49148 (C) 48246 (D) 49145 (E) none of these

Ans: D

2. In a certain code, a number 13479 is written as AQFJL and 5268 is written as DMPN. How is 396824 written in that code?

(A) QLPNKJ (B) QLPNMF (C) QLPMNF (D) QLPNDF (E) None of these

Ans: B

3. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way and so form a group. Which is the one that does not belong to that group?

(A) Stem (B) Tree (C) Root (D) Branch (E) Leaf

Ans: B

English

4. Which of the phrases (A), (B), (C) and (D) given below should replace the phrase printed in bold in the sentence to make it grammatically correct?

The company has set up a foundation which helps students who do not have the necessary funds to study ahead.

(A) further to study (B) of studying more (C) to study onward (D) for higher studies (E) No Correction Required

Ans: D

General Awarenesss

5. What does the letter ‘D’ denote in the term ‘SDR’? (as used in finance)

(A) Deposits (B) Data (C) Drawing (D) Debt (E) Dealers

Ans. C

6. Which of the following terms is used in the game of football?

(A) Penalty (B) Cover Point (C) Cox (D) Bull’s Eye (E) Half Nelson

Ans: A

7. ‘Wings of Fire’ is an autobiography of which of the following?

(A) Mahatma Gandhi (B) Dr. BR Ambedkar (C) Yuvraj Singh (D) Pranab Mukherjee (E) Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Ans. E

Quantitative Analysis



8. Simple interest on a certain sum at a certain rate for 2 years is Rs.160 and compound interest on the same sum at the same rate and for the same period is Rs.170. The rate of interest per annum is:

(A) 12% (B) 12.5% (C) 8% (D) 9% (E) None of the above

Ans. B

9. A tank is fitted with two inlet pipes A and B and an outlet pipe C. Pipe A can fill the empty tank in 12 minutes. While pipe B alone can fill it in 18 minutes. Pipe C can empty the full tank in 45/4 minutes. If all three pipes are opened simultaneously, in what time will the empty tank be filled?

(A) 16 minutes (B) 18 minutes (C) 20 minutes (D) 22 minutes (E) None of these

Ans. C

10. Find the missing number in the question mark.

10, 11, 23, 39, 64, ?, 149

(A) 100 (B) 103 (C) 78 (D) 128

Ans. A