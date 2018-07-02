Prepare for the UPSC Preliminary exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC Prelim exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC prelim exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

1. With reference to the economic history of medieval India, the term ‘Araghatta’ refers to

(A) bonded labour (B) land grants made to military officers (C) waterwheel used in the irrigation of land (D) wasteland convened to cultivated land

Ans: C

2. Consider the following statements

1. The Chief Secretary in a State is appointed by the Governor of that State.

2. The Chief Secretary in a State has a fixed tenure.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(A) 1 only (B) 2 only (C) Both 1 and 2 (D) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: D

3. Which of the following pairs of islands is separated from each other by the ‘Ten Degree Channel’?

(A) Andaman and Nicobar (B) Nicobar and Sumatra (C) Maldives and Lakshadweep (D) Sumatra and Java

Ans: A

4. Which of the following organizations brings out the publication known as ‘World Economic Outlook’?

(A) The International Monetary Fund (B) The United Nations Development Programme (C) The World Economic Forum (D) The World Bank

Ans. A

5. Which of the following is not a site for in situ method of conservation of flora?

(A) Biosphere Reserve (B) Botanical Garden (C) National Park (D) Wildlife Sanctuary

Ans. B

6. Consider the following statement:

“The third World War, if it ever starts, will end very quickly with the possible end of civilization. It is only the misuse of nuclear power which will trigger it.”

Based on the above statement, which one of the following inferences is correct?

(A) Nuclear Power will be used in the Third World War

(B) There will be no civilization left after the Third World War.

(C) The growth of nuclear power will destroy civilization in the long run.

(D) The Third World War will not take place.

Ans. A

7. Examine the follow statements:

1. None but the rich can afford air-travel.

2. Some of those who travel by air become sick.

3. Some of those who become sick require treatment.

Which one of the following conclusions can be drawn from the above statements?

(A) All the rich persons travel by air.

(B) Those who travel by air become sick.

(C) All the rich persons become sick.

(D) All those who travel by air are rich.

Ans. D

8. A cylindrical overhead tank of radius 2 m and height 7 m is to be filled from an underground tank of size 5.5m x 4m x 6m. How much portion of the underground tank is still filled with water after filling the overhead tank completely?

(A) 1/3 (B) 1/2 (C) 1/4 (D) 1/6

Ans. A

9. The monthly average salary paid to all the employees of a company was Rs. 5000. The monthly average salary paid to male and female employees was Rs. 5200 and Rs. 4200 respectively. Then the percentage of males employed in the company is

(A) 75% (B) 80% (C) 85% (D) 90%

Ans. B

10. In a certain code, ‘256’ means ‘red colour chalk’, ‘589’ means ‘green colour flower’, and ‘254’ means ‘white colour chalk’. The digit in the code that indicates white is?

(A) 2 (B) 4 (C) 5 (D) 8

Ans. B