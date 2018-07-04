SSC CGL Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for SSC’s CGL exam
Find out how prepared you are for the SSC CGL exam by attempting questions selected from previous years’ exam papers.
Make sure you are prepared for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. We bring you a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL question papers, as well as the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.
General Awareness
1. Which dynasty came to power in India after the Tughlaq dynasty?
(A) The Guptas
(B) The Khiljis
(C) The Mughals
(D) The Sayyids
Ans: D
2. Which of the following is not a component of Smog?
(A) Volatile organic compounds
(B) Nitrogen Oxide
(C) Sulphur dioxide
(D) Chlorine oxide
Ans: D
English
3. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.
1. Feeble
2. From
3. Floor
4. Foam
5. Fluorescent
(A) 13542 (B) 15342 (C) 13524 (D) 15324
Ans: A
4. Choose the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the Idiom/Phrase…
With great difficulty, he was able to carve out a niche for himself
(A) become the sculptor
(B) did the best he could do
(C) destroyed his career
(D) developed a specific position for himself
Ans: D
5. Find the odd word / letter / number from the given alternative
(A) Rival
(B) Opponent
(C) Foe
(D) Ally
Ans: D
6. The word that reads the same backwards as forwards:
(A) palindrome
(B) acrostic
(C) homophone
(D) acronym
Ans: A
7. Find the correctly spelt word:
(A) Imakulate
(B) Immakulate
(C) Immaculate
(D) Immculete
Ans: C
Quantitative Analysis & Numerical Ability
8. A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.
5, 11, 24, 51, 106, ?
(A) 122
(B) 217
(C) 120
(D) 153
Ans: B
9. A dealer sells a machine having marked price as Rs 3840 at a discount of 20%. What is the selling price (in Rs) of the machine?
(A) 3072
(B) 3500
(C) 4608
(D) 3240
Ans: A
10. The list price of shirt is Rs. 440 and a customer pays Rs. 396 for it. The discount rate is…
(A) 10% (B) 10.5% (C) 20% (D) 12%
Ans: A