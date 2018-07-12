Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word pair from the given alternatives.

Power : Watt : : ? : ?

(A) Pressure : Newton

(B) Force : Pascal

(C) Resistance : Mho

(D) Work : Joule

Ans: D

2. A series is given with one term missing. Select the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

BCF, CDG, DEH, ?

(A) EFI

(B) EFG

(C) DFI

(D) EGI

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

3. In a school there are 1,500 students, 44% of them are girls. Monthly fee of each boy is

540 and fee of each girl is 25% less than that of a boy. The sum of fees of boys and girls is

(A) 7,20,600

(B) 7,20,800

(C) 7,20,900

(D) 7,21,000

Ans: C

4. The weights of 4 boxes are 30, 40, 50 and 100 kilograms. Which of the following cannot be the total weight, in kilograms, of any combination of these boxes and if a combination a box can be used only once?

(A) 190

(B) 180

(C) 160

(D) 140

Ans: C

5. At what point does the line 2x - 3y = 6 cut the X axis?

(A) (-3, 0)

(B) (0, 3)

(C) (0, -3)

(D) (3, 0)

Ans: D

English

6. Four words are given below, out of which one word is correctly spelt. Select the correctly spelt word.

(A) amusemant

(B) ammusement

(C) ammusemant

(D) amusement

Ans: D

7. Out of the four alternatives, select the word similar in meaning to the word given below.

Opulent

(A) Fake

(B) Gloomy

(C) Rich

(D) Selfish

Ans: C

General awareness

8. The change in the optimal quantity of a good when its price changes and the consumer’s income is adjusted so that she can just buy the bundle that she was buying before the price change is called?

(A) Law of demand

(B) Substitution effect

(C) Problem of choice

(D) Optimal choice

Ans: B

9. What is the minimum age required to become vice-president of India?

(A) 30 years

(B) 40 years

(C) 37 years

(D) 35 years

Ans: D

10. “Relief of the disabled and unemployable” is listed in the __________ list given in the Seventh Schedule in the Constitution of India.

(A) Union

(B) State

(C) Global

(D) Concurrent