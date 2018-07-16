Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

GSAT

1. A military code writes SYSTEM as SYSMET and NEARER as AENRER. Using the same code, FRACTION can be written as:

(A) CARFTION

(B) FRACNOIT

(C) NOITCARF

(D) CARFNOIT

Ans: D

2. In a race, a competitor has to collect 6 apples which are kept in a straight line on a track and a bucket is placed at the beginning of the track which is the starting point. The condition is that the competitor can pick only one apple at a time, run back with it and drop it in the bucket. If he has to drop all the apples in the bucket, how much total distance he has to run if the bucket is 5 meters from the first apple and all other apples are placed 3 meters apart?

(A) 40m

(B) 50m

(C) 75m

(D) 150m

Ans: D

3. There is an order of 19,000 quantity of a particular product from a customer. The firm produces 1,000 quantity of that product per day out of which 5% are unfit for sale. In how many days will the order be completed?

(A) 18

(B) 19

(C) 20

(D) 22

Ans: C

4. Given the statement: “Buses are the cause for more accidents than cars, and trucks cause fewer accidents than buses”, which of the following conclusions can we draw?

(A) There are more buses on the road than trucks.

(B) Car drivers are more careful than bus drivers.

(C) Truck drivers are more skilled than either car or bus drivers.

(D) None of the above.

Ans: B

5. A two-digit number is reversed. The large number is divided by the small one. What is the largest possible remainder?

(A) 9

(B) 27

(C) 36

(D) 45

Ans: D

General awareness

6. A movie titled The Man Who Knew Infinity is based on the biography of

(A) S. Ramanujan

(B) S. Chandrasekhar

(C) S. N. Hose

(D) C. V. Raman

Ans: A

7. The term ‘Intended Nationally Determined Contributions’ is sometimes seen in the news in the context of

(A) pledges made by the European countries to rehabilitate refugees from the war-affected

Middle East

(B) plan of action outlined by the countries of the world to combat climate change

(C) capital contributed by the member countries in the establishment of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

(D) plan of action outlined by the countries of the world regarding Sustainable Development

Goals

Ans: B

8. ‘Project Loon’, sometimes seen in the news, is related to

(A) waste management technology

(B) wireless communication technology

(C) solar power production technology

(D) water conservation technology

Ans: B

9. The area known as ‘Golan Heights’ appears in the news in the context of events related to

(A) Central Asia

(B) Middle East

(C) Southeast Asia

(D) Central Africa

Ans: B

10. Who of the following organised a march on Tajore coast to break the Salt Law in April 1930?

(A) VO Chidambaram Pillai

(B) C Rajagopalachari

(C) K Kamaraj

(D) Annie Besant